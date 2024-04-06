Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) PT Raised to $64.00 at Citigroup

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% in the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.