Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a market perform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.44.

BROS stock opened at $32.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $36.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,096.00 and a beta of 2.41.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,378,683 shares in the company, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 202,503 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $5,682,234.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907,188 shares of company stock valued at $561,438,392 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

