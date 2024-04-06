Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives $123.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.45.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

ARES opened at $134.10 on Monday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $139.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 155.65%.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 22,103 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $2,892,398.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,206 shares of company stock worth $116,269,037 over the last ninety days. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Ares Management by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 149,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ares Management by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 925,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

