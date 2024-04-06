Head to Head Comparison: Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) vs. American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for American Lithium and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Lithium and Jaguar Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -6.62 Jaguar Mining $136.53 million 1.15 $15.85 million $0.20 9.93

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jaguar Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Jaguar Mining 11.61% 7.11% 5.42%

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats American Lithium on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

