Brokerages Set Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Target Price at $180.39

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Insider Activity at Chevron

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after purchasing an additional 458,080 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,845,037 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,761,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,995 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $161.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $300.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.