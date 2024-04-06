Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $7.58

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,793,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,977 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,456,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,777 shares during the period. Finally, Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

