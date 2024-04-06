Brokerages Set Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) PT at $7.58

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.57.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company.
Marqeta stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09.
Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
