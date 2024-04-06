Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Nutex Health has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on Nutex Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.