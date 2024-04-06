SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SLM from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.95.

SLM Stock Performance

SLM opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. SLM has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,949,296.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

