MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.20.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

In other news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $1,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,554 shares in the company, valued at $189,419,799.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $601,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,770.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,981 shares of company stock worth $9,490,674. Company insiders own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 956.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.