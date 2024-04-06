Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Given Neutral Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Microvast alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microvast

Microvast Stock Down 10.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MVST opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Microvast has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 1,017,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.