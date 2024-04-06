Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Given Neutral Rating at Janney Montgomery Scott

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVSTFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Microvast

Microvast Stock Down 10.9 %

Shares of MVST opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15. The company has a market cap of $156.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Microvast has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,516,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 1,017,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 34,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 90,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microvast by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,490,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 1,659,484 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Microvast in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.