Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $58.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $51.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.01. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $40.44 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $46,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

