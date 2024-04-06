HC Wainwright Increases Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Price Target to $5.00

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Equillium Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.62. Equillium has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

Institutional Trading of Equillium

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth about $1,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Equillium by 913.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 353,531 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equillium by 13.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

