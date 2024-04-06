Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Iris Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. Iris Energy has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.