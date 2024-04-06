Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Iris Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,237,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 649,411 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,485,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 368,140 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 356,752 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Iris Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,420,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 235,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
