Dollar General’s (DG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $159.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.17 and its 200-day moving average is $130.98. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

