NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $42.00

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56. NovoCure has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $83.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.29.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.80 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,836.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.