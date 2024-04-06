Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.

NVEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nuvei from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.29.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NVEI

Nuvei Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuvei stock opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -536.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $43.81.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $321.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio is -666.56%.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuvei by 981.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.