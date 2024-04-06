Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of OLMA opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $598.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.10. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $219,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 826,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,324.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $835,400. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 682.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

