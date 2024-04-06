StockNews.com Lowers OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on OSPN

OneSpan Stock Performance

OneSpan stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. OneSpan has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.80.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 73,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,935.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 196.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,765,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,048 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in OneSpan in the first quarter valued at $20,042,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OneSpan by 31.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,992,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,567,000 after acquiring an additional 477,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in OneSpan by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after acquiring an additional 313,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,476,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,904,000 after acquiring an additional 283,319 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.