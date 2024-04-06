Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Price Target to $5.00

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $423.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.16. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.78.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Porch Group will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Tabak sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $76,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,936.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Porch Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Porch Group by 36.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Porch Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

