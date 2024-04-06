Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded PowerFleet from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on PowerFleet from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on PowerFleet in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWFL

PowerFleet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $176.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.72. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerFleet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,228,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 175,014 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,604,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.2% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,974,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 147,408 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its stake in PowerFleet by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 2,694,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 328,024 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in PowerFleet by 21.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,604,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 283,182 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.