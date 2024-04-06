Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $42.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.43.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,446 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

