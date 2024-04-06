Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$65.87 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2024

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.BGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TECK.B

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$63.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.