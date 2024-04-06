Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$65.87 Average PT from Analysts

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TECK.B shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$63.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.40. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$47.47 and a 1 year high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

