Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAAS shares. StockNews.com cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $19.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 203,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,361,000 after buying an additional 176,979 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 869,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 52,277 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $647,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

