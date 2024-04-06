Financial Analysis: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF) & The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNZNF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.0% of The Dixie Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of The Dixie Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Dixie Group and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Dixie Group $276.34 million 0.03 -$2.72 million ($0.20) -2.60 Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A $0.36 96.65

Analyst Ratings

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than The Dixie Group. The Dixie Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Dixie Group and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Dixie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares The Dixie Group and Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Dixie Group -0.98% -3.19% -0.45% Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft beats The Dixie Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Dixie Group

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers. It provides residential tufted broadloom carpets and rugs to selected retailers and home centers under the DH floors and private label brands, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products to the marketplace it serves. The Dixie Group, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Dalton, Georgia.

About Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and markets wood-based cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwoven sectors, and industrial applications. The company operates through Division Fiber, Division Pulp, and Others segments. It offers lyocell and modal fibers for applications in textiles products, such as denim, activewear, and lingerie and underwear; hygiene articles, which include baby wipes, facial sheet masks, and surface cleaning; and protective wear, engineered products, and packaging products under the LENZING, TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO brand names. The company also provides biorefinery products comprising acetic acid biobased, furfural biobased, magnesium lignosulphonate biobased, soda ash, sodium sulphate, and xylose. It also engages in the training and personnel development activities. The company operates in Austria; rest of Europe; Asia; North, Central, and South America; and internationally. Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft was formerly known as Chemiefaser Lenzing AG and changed its name to Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft in 1984. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Lenzing, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.