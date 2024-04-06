Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) PT Raised to $45.00 at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DFH opened at $42.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,564,864.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 24,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $758,556.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 767,319 shares in the company, valued at $24,208,914.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Radford Lovett II sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,437,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,980,883 shares in the company, valued at $204,564,864.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,461 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,155. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

