Truist Financial Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $271.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $258.00 to $271.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LOW. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $239.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

