Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.65, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43. Clorox has a 1-year low of $114.68 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Clorox by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.