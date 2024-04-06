Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CLX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.
Clorox Price Performance
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 761.90%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,605,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Clorox by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clorox by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
