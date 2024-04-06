RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $369,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

