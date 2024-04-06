StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Koss

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Koss by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koss during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

