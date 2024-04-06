StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.92 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.
About Koss
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
