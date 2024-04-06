U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.97. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from U.S. Global Investors’s previous dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 633,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 96,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

