Stride (NYSE:LRN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

LRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Stride Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LRN opened at $61.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.26. Stride has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,160,000 after purchasing an additional 506,211 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stride by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 563,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,362,000 after acquiring an additional 437,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stride during the 4th quarter valued at $25,594,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride during the second quarter worth $12,722,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 1st quarter worth about $10,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

