StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.