StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE:LITB opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

