Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.04. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.