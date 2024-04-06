Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.04. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
