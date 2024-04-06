NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NL opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.92 million, a P/E ratio of -204.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.40.

Get NL Industries alerts:

NL Industries (NYSE:NL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.

NL Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NL Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. NL Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -799.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 52.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 128.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NL Industries

(Get Free Report)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks; pin tumbler locking mechanisms under KeSet, System 64, TuBar, and Turbine brands; and electronic locks under CompX eLock and StealthLock brands for use in various applications, such as mailboxes, ignition systems, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, vending and cash containment machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.