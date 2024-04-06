Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target Raised to $117.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. HSBC raised shares of Bunge Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.44.

NYSE BG opened at $106.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bunge Global will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after buying an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

