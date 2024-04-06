Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $37.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.25.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.09. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its position in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,118,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884,833 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $63,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $62,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Stories

