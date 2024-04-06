Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $122.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Allegion Trading Up 1.0 %

ALLE stock opened at $132.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $897.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Allegion’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 153.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

