Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGI opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Birks Group by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birks Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.