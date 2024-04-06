American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.25.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $222.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,248,905.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 84,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.98, for a total transaction of $17,979,771.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,512 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Express

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

