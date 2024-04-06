Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $135.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.

BX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.25.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BX opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.64. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,972,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,244,379,000 after purchasing an additional 880,745 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,738,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,417,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,581 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,825,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,588,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

