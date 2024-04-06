Reviewing ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT)

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) and Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ACRES Commercial Realty and Uniti Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACRES Commercial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Uniti Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Uniti Group has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.31%. Given Uniti Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than ACRES Commercial Realty.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACRES Commercial Realty $91.13 million 1.19 $22.39 million $0.35 40.43 Uniti Group $1.15 billion 1.17 -$81.71 million ($0.18) -31.22

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Uniti Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ACRES Commercial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ACRES Commercial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ACRES Commercial Realty has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uniti Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.0% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ACRES Commercial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Uniti Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ACRES Commercial Realty and Uniti Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACRES Commercial Realty 24.57% 8.41% 1.65% Uniti Group -3.83% N/A -0.88%

Summary

ACRES Commercial Realty beats Uniti Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Exantas Capital Corp. and changed its name to ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. in February 2021. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

