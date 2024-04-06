Financial Survey: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) vs. WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BIT Mining and WeTrade Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $43.10 million 0.69 -$14.43 million ($1.31) -2.05 WeTrade Group $11.67 million 0.00 -$9.15 million N/A N/A

WeTrade Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.16% -29.63% -16.41% WeTrade Group N/A -25.18% -23.17%

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WeTrade Group has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

