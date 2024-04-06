Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) versus Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Financial Contrast

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Free Report) and Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Suntory Beverage & Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.6% of Asahi Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Suntory Beverage & Food and Asahi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suntory Beverage & Food 0 0 1 0 3.00 Asahi Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Profitability

This table compares Suntory Beverage & Food and Asahi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suntory Beverage & Food N/A N/A N/A Asahi Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Suntory Beverage & Food and Asahi Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suntory Beverage & Food N/A N/A N/A $60.68 0.28 Asahi Group N/A N/A N/A $150.10 0.25

Asahi Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suntory Beverage & Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Suntory Beverage & Food pays an annual dividend of $13.97 per share and has a dividend yield of 81.7%. Asahi Group pays an annual dividend of $34.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 93.9%. Suntory Beverage & Food pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Asahi Group pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Asahi Group beats Suntory Beverage & Food on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suntory Beverage & Food

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited engages in manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and foods in Japan, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. It offers mineral water, coffee drinks, tea drinks, carbonated drinks, sports drinks, and food for specified health uses. It offers its products under various brands, including Suntory Tennensui, BOSS, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon, Suntory Green Tea Iyemon Tokucha (FOSHU), GREEN DAKARA, Pepsi Big, C.C.Lemon, Natchan, Orangina, Oasis, Lucozade, Ribena, Schweppes, MayTea, TEA+, MYTEA Oolong Tea, Sting, Okky, goodmood, BRAND'S Essence of Chicken, V, and Nature's Twist. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Suntory Beverage & Food Limited is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited.

About Asahi Group

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan, Europe, Oceania, and Southeast Asia. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including beers, non-alcohol beer, new genre, wines, shochu, whiskey and spirits, ready-to-drink beverages, ciders, and happoshu products. It also provides non-alcoholic beverage products beverages, such as carbonated drinks, coffee, tea, lactic acid drinks, mineral water, and fruit drinks. The company provides its products primarily under the Asahi Super Dry, Clear Asahi, Asahi Beery, Mitsuya Cider, Wilkinson, Wonda, Grolsch, Ursus, Goodday, Victoria Bitter, Calpis, Mintia, Long white vodka, Dear-Natura, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Pilsner Urquell, Pepsi, Dairy Champ, Balter, Schweppes, cool ridge, Great Northern, Kozel, vodka cruiser, EBIOS, Bireley's, BLACK, Alpaca, and Amano Foods brands. The company was formerly known as Asahi Breweries, Ltd. and changed its name to Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. in July 2011. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

