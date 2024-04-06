Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $110.05

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.85 on Monday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $86.83 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

