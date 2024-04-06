Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.20.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,614,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,617,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,614,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $5,037,869.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,046,658.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.69. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

