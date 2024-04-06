Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.77.

APO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

APO stock opened at $114.63 on Monday. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $116.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day moving average of $97.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.45%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

