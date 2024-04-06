The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives $22.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of WEN opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $17.64 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $540.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $81,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wendy’s by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 203.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

