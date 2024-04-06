Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sotera Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sotera Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sotera Health from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sotera Health Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sotera Health news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $1,189,289.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,492.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 16,594,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $237,465,334.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,822,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,056,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 83,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $1,189,289.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,790,492.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotera Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sotera Health by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.

