Maxim Group Raises Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target to $18.00

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZVRA. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

ZVRA opened at $4.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. Zevra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

